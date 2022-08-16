Hayden Spencer, a 4-H student with the Izee Livestock club, leads his market steer into the pen Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, during the Grant County Fair Youth Livestock Auction at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
Carson Weaver, left, receives the Delley Officer award Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 from Scott Officer during the Grant County Fair Youth Livestock Auction in the Heritage Barn of the Grant County Fairgrounds. Each year a panel of judges awards a student that displays outstanding courtesy and sportsmanship.
Preston Fretwell, of the Dayville 4-H club and sheep grand champion, shows his animal during the Grant County Fair Youth Livestock Auction on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in the Heritage Barn of the Grant County Fairgrounds.
Buyer Jordynne Young for Iron Triangle, left and Weston Suchorski, reserve grand champion, with Grant Union High School FFA on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Buyer Bob Cowan-Thompson and Raney Anderson, of the Izee Livestock club, during the Grant County Fair Youth Livestock Auction on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
In one of the culminating events of the 2022 Grant County Fair, the annual Youth Livestock Auction took in nearly half a million dollars on Saturday, Aug. 13.
An estimated 200 people gathered in the Heritage Barn of the Grant County Fairgrounds as over 100 4-H and FFA students — ranging from 10 to 19 years old — auctioned off livestock that they had fed, groomed and worked with daily for the last year.
The animals up for bid included turkeys, chickens, goats, sheep, pigs and steers.
Grant County is an ag-based community with a years-long tradition of local 4-H and FFA students who raise livestock to sell at the annual auction, not only to earn money but in hopes of winning a grand or reserve champion award. The Youth Livestock Auction is one of the biggest events of the year in Grant County and always seems to bring people together like no other.
Shannon Springer, Grant County Auction Committee treasurer, said sales were down about $5,000 from last year. Nonetheless, this year’s auction was still up substantially from the five years before that.
While she didn’t have the exact number of animals sold this year, Springer said the auction raked in $499,476.75.
Here’s how that compares with prior years:
• 2016: 106 animals, $170,010.30
• 2017: 122, $198,895.56
• 2018: 115, $220,204.40
• 2019: 118, $277,564.50
• 2020: 114, $302,623.50
• 2021: 126, $505,545.00
One reason last year’s auction brought in more money, Springer said, likely had to do with the extraordinary support shown to Tate Waddel, who donated the proceeds of his market steer from the Youth Livestock Auction to Blue Mountain Hospital’s Rehabilitation Services Department.
Waddel was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and requires regular physical therapy. His parents, Wade and Simmie Waddel, said because of the local hospital’s growing rehabilitation facility and the pediatrics experience of its physical therapists, they no longer have to make trips to Bend every two weeks for their son’s care.
The idea, Simmie said, was to pay it forward by donating the proceeds of the sale of Tate’s market steer. The community responded enthusiastically and the steer netted over $30,000 at auction, with the winning bid coming from John Day-based logging company Iron Triangle.
This year, Tate donated the nearly $13,000 brought in by his steer — donated by the Loop Ranch — to the John Day nonprofit grief center, Thadd’s Place.
Springer, who has been the committee’s treasurer for just under a decade, said the turnout for this year’s auction was “mind-boggling,” as is the generosity of those who show up to support the kids each year.
This year’s Delly Officer Memorial Award went to Carson Weaver. The award is given each year to a 4-H or FFA student who displays outstanding courtesy and sportsmanship.
Scott Officer, who presented the award, said the nominees are interviewed by a panel of judges and the winner is presented with a pocket knife and a trophy that carries a hunter safety message.
Officer said the award is in memory of his “brother and best friend” Delly, who was accidentally shot by a hunter in 1984.
