CANYON CITY — The next generation of American Ninja Warriors may very well be honing their craft in Grant County.
No less than 70 area youths gathered into the Humbolt Elementary gym on Friday, Feb. 24, for Humbolt Ninja Warrior Night presented by the Humbolt PTA and Blue Mountain Hospital rehabilitation department. The event was free to all Humbolt students and siblings with an accompanying adult and featured obstacle and agility courses of various difficulties.
The courses were timed, just like the competitions on the popular TV show “American Ninja Warrior,” although there were no awards or recognition given for the fastest times. Courses featured a tic-tac-toe footrace, miniature hurdles, slaloms, small balance beams and a short wall climb.
Competitors as young as 3 years old took part in Humbolt Ninja Warrior Night. The event was staffed by volunteers from the Humbolt PTA, Blue Mountain Hospital rehab department and Humbolt Elementary faculty.
Humbolt PTA President Courtney Montague highlighted the turnout for the event and said everyone had fun.
“Lots of kids,” she said. “I think the parents had fun. I think the volunteers had fun.”
Montague said the idea for Humbolt Ninja Warrior Night came about during discussions last year regarding events the PTA would sponsor for the 2022-23 school year.
“Last year, when we got together, we started discussing events we’d like to have for this year,” Montague said.
“One of those events came to be, ‘We’d like to do something ninja-style or a warrior thing.’ One of our PTA members, our treasurer, works at the hospital, so she offered to connect with them and find out if they’d be willing to work with us and put something together,” she added.
“We were just trying to figure out something at PTA meetings that kids can do that would be physically active in the winter months. It would have to be inside, something that could wear out the kids and get some energy out,” said event organizer Charissa Moulton, who works as a speech therapist at Blue Mountain Hospital.
Moulton echoed Montague’s happiness with the event’s turnout.
“I feel like we didn’t know what to expect. Were we going to get a few kids come and leave? And it was busy the whole time,” she said.
Ninja Warrior Night is the first of several events the PTA has planned through the end of the school year.
There will be a family STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) event on March 16 that will allow students to participate in various activities.
The PTA has a fun run planned as well as a school open house on May 18. There are also plans to bring artists into Humbolt classrooms with students taking part in art projects with the individual artists. The timeline for that event is to be determined.
