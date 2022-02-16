JOHN DAY — Oregonians who voted for Measure 110 did not just decriminalize small amounts of most illegal drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine; they also redirected millions of dollars in marijuana tax revenue to drug rehabilitation providers to expand access to treatment.
But so far, more than a year after Oregon’s first-in-the-nation drug decriminalization law went into effect, none of that money has found its way to Grant County.
In May, Choices Recovery Services, a Prineville-based provider, was slated to receive $285,250 — the only funding awarded to a provider in Grant County — and announced plans to open an outpatient clinic in John Day.
However, according to Darla Byus, a former owner of Choices Recovery, state health officials withdrew the grant.
“They (Oregon Health Authority) wanted (the grant) to be for an expansion of already-in-place services,” Byus said in a phone interview. “And since we were not already in place in John Day, they did not approve it.”
According to Byus, Choices Recovery has since shut down, including removing the website and closing the email account. Byus said she closed the company for “personal reasons.”
Tim Heider, a public information officer with the Oregon Health Authority, confirmed Choices did not get the grant. Heider declined to answer questions about why the funding did not get approved but added that Choices’ grant award “is under review by an outside jurisdiction.”
Meanwhile, Byus’ former clinical supervisor, Brian Beltz, has started his own company, #Recovery. Byus said Beltz is currently looking for a location in John Day, and she would work at the office under a contract to complete paperwork and other administrative tasks.
Byus said #Recovery would use the same harm reduction model Choices used, which does not require complete abstinence from drugs and alcohol, unlike most traditional approaches to treating substance abuse. Instead, the focus is on reducing destructive social and health consequences, such as overdose and death.
She said the facility would also offer peer support services, recovery mentors, and outreach work in the community. Byus said she sold Beltz the recovery literature she used at Choices.
Byus’ comments were similar to those she shared with the John Day City Council during an Aug. 24 meeting.
At that meeting, Byus told councilors that Choices Recovery’s outpatient clinic on Canyon Boulevard would have a nurse practitioner on staff so the clinic could provide medication treatment, along with counseling, parenting classes and peer support.
Not only that, but the clinic would work closely with Community Counseling Solutions, law enforcement, the Department of Human Services and other community partners.
But, according to Community Counseling Solutions CEO Kimberly Lindsay, nobody from Choices Recovery ever reached out to cultivate a relationship.
Thad Labhart, the clinical director for CCS, said he must have called Byus at least three times before she returned his call. Then, after they set up a meeting, Byus didn’t show up, Labhart said. He said it took another couple of calls to reschedule, and she again did not show. Finally, Labhart said, she called and apologized, saying that she had conflicts with the earlier meeting times.
Labhart said CCS had applied for $302,836 to expand access to drug treatment in Morrow, Wheeler, Gilliam and Grant counties and was disappointed the state did not fund any of those requests.
Labhart said he met with state health officials and an OHA consultant. In the meetings, Labhart noted, the health officials told him that while CCS’s application scored well, there were not enough dollars to go around.
In one of those meetings, according to Labhart, an OHA representative told him the state had awarded Choices a grant to expand services in Grant County.
Out of the gate, Labhart said, he wanted to understand why a Prineville-based provider wanted to open a clinic in Grant County. So he asked other community partners if they had heard anything about Choices and, more importantly, if they had heard from Choices. And they had not.
“(Learning about Choices) was more than just curiosity. I felt if there was going to be another treatment provider in town, we needed to take the proactive initiative to reach out to see where there might be opportunities to collaborate, complement (one another), rather than compete,” Labhart said. “And be mindful of the small local work force.”
Labhart said that when he initially spoke to Byus, she mentioned Choices had planned to open an outpatient clinic in Dayville. It was only later he heard that Choices planned on opening a location in John Day.
Byus had a different recollection of events. In an email to the newspaper, she said that she and her staff had reached out to all community partners in the county regarding working together and got what she described as a welcoming response.
“That welcoming was one reason Mr. Beltz decided to continue providing the array of services he was introduced to while working at Choices,” Byus said. “The community needs of the addicted and houseless population who need or want to have a different option than the only one they have had for the last several years.”
According to Oregon Health Authority data, Byus’ company was one of 67 providers awarded $31.4 million through the state’s grant program.
Data from OHA revealed only 136 people had entered treatment by the end of 2021. While there are limitations with the data, it provides a snapshot of how the funding appropriated for Measure 110 has been spent. (Grantees were initially required to spend the money in 2021, but the deadline was extended to June 2022.)
Meanwhile, according to Lindsay, CCS has submitted an application for $2.2 million for the next round of funding for additional counselors, peer support staff, rental and housing vouchers, and crisis staff.
According to the OHA website, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council will vote on grant awards Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Labhart added that if Grant County gets the money, it might be the “great litmus test” as to whether lack of investment has been the issue in addressing addiction.
Getting funding is just the start, according to Labhart. Across the country, employers are facing work force shortages — a problem CCS has faced as well.
Labhart said while CCS has a full-time addiction counselor in Grant County, a second full-time position has gone unfilled for the past year.
Limited access
There is no question more substance abuse services are needed in Grant County and across the state.
Recently, the National Survey on Drug Use and Health concluded that Oregon has the second-highest rate of drug and alcohol addiction in the country. Additionally, the data showed that 18.08% of people need but cannot get addiction treatment.
Labhart said that Grant County historically has exceeded the state averages for binge drinking and tobacco use. For other substances, the county has generally been around or below the average in Oregon.
For those who need drug treatment here, however, access continues to be an issue.
Most people, for instance, have to wait two to three weeks for an addictions assessment, Labhart said, though it might be possible to speed that up based on the severity of the need and other factors.
While outpatient treatment is available in Grant County at the CCS office in John Day, people can also seek help remotely to avoid the stigma of being treated for addiction while living in a small town.
The waiting list to get into an inpatient facility ranges from three to five weeks or sometimes longer, Labhart said. Currently, there is not an option for inpatient treatment in Grant County.
M110 in Grant County
Before Measure 110 went into effect on Feb. 1, 2021, Labhart noted, most Oregonians seeking drug and alcohol treatment did so under a court order following an arrest.
“Upwards of 95% of people who need treatment don’t think they do,” he said.
Before, possession of user amounts of drugs was generally a misdemeanor crime punishable by a maximum of one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,250. Now it is classified as a violation, like a traffic ticket.
Under the new law, getting caught with small amounts of drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine, LSD and ecstasy, is punishable by a $100 fine, which can be waived if the offender agrees to undergo a health evaluation.
Grant County Justice of the Peace Kathy Stinnett said that before the Legislature began requiring the violations go through the Circuit Court system last summer, the Justice Court saw a total of three violations.
“None of the three defendants provided proof of calling for the free assessment or paid the $100 fine,” Stinnett noted. “Unlike other financial obligations, there is no enforcement allowed on the $100 fine, and so all three of ours are still due and just sitting in our case log.”
According to Cleo McCluskey with the Grant County Circuit Court, only two Measure 110 cases have gone through the system. In both cases, she said, the charge was initially filed as a misdemeanor but was converted to a violation when the new law came into effect. Since then, the court has not had any further violations.
Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said his office had not issued a single ticket.
“Typically,” McKinley said, “the effort at this point really isn’t worth the paperwork because there’s no follow-through. We have no idea of anything ever occurring from (the violation).”
McKinley said writing the tickets is a waste of time if the offender does not have to face the consequences for not following through on the violations. He said he would rather his deputies focus on the criminal amounts of drug possession.
“Something needs to change because what came out of it was not what was being sold to the public,” McKinley said.
The Drug Policy Alliance, the main group behind Measure 110, wrote in a Feb. 1 press release that the treatment infrastructure to support the decriminalization law is “getting off the ground.” Labhart said the central phone number offenders call for drug assessments to have the $100 tickets waived only offers treatment if they ask for it.
He said there is a “gigantic disconnect” between people getting assessments and people getting help.
“We can have all the treatment in the world,” Labhart said, “but we still have to get folks in the door.”
