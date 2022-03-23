JOHN DAY — After receiving word it would be getting $2 million from the state to improve the fairgrounds, the Grant County Fair Board hopes to get started this fall on a remodel of Keerins Hall.
Plans call for the renovated building to house office space for the Oregon State University Extension Service. OSU Extension runs local 4-H programs, and having an office onsite would give 4-H a presence at the fairgrounds all year.
Mindy Winegar, the Grant County Fairgrounds manager, said 4-H and the fair run hand in hand, and it would make sense to have the offices at the fairgrounds.
“It is a building with many memories and history for many folks in Grant County,” said Winegar, a Grant County native. “I think it would be beneficial to our whole community to have it back to a more usable, friendly building.”
The renovation for Keerins Hall, which Winegar said was constructed in 1956, would make the building an overall more usable space and fix the sways in the roof. As of now, she said she was not sure what the cost of the renovation would be.
While remodeling Keerins Hall and repaving the parking lot are the two high-priority projects for the fairgrounds, Winegar said the fair always has projects on its to-do list and always looks at others. She said the fair board is planning to have a public meeting in the Trowbridge Pavilion at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 28, to talk about potential projects and gather feedback from the community.
“We’re so excited and feel very fortunate to be blessed with this funding from our state representatives,” Winegar said.
Winegar said county fairs across the state are a big draw for tourism in their communities.
By hosting a variety of events, county fairgrounds serve as engines of economic activity, and during emergencies, communities lean on them — be it for vaccine clinics during the pandemic or a shelter during the Canyon Creek Fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.