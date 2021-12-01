JOHN DAY — Now that John Day no longer has a police department, the city has been awarded a $375,000 federal law enforcement grant. The question is, what will it do with the money?
The funding, which was announced in a press release on Nov. 18, comes from the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, or COPS for short. The money is to be doled out over a three-year span in annual payments of $125,000.
When the city applied for the COPS grant, it had a police department with four sworn officers. But Chief Mike Durr retired on Sept. 1, and one of the department’s three patrol officers left shortly afterwards.
Even before that, however, the department’s future was in doubt. It was on shaky financial footing, with a $450,000 annual budget that far outstripped the city’s $300,000 or so in total yearly property tax revenues.
In an effort to shore up the department’s finances, the city put a five-year operating levy on the ballot in an Aug. 17 special election. The measure drew 284 votes in favor to 169 votes against, but it wasn’t enough. The special election came with a double-majority requirement, meaning more than half of the city’s 1,168 registered voters had to cast a ballot for the result to count. Voter turnout fell 132 short of the mark.
On Oct. 12, the John Day City Council voted unanimously to disband the department, which took its last calls from the county’s emergency dispatch center on Oct. 14.
Which doesn’t mean John Day residents have stopped calling 911. Far from it.
Of the 607 calls for service handled by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in the 43 days between Oct. 13 and Nov. 24, 159 have been inside the John Day city limits, according to Sheriff Todd McKinley.
While the Sheriff’s Office used to provide backup for the John Day Police Department when needed, it never came close to that level.
“We would assist on a few (calls) if they had no one on,” McKinley said. “I would say in that same 43-day period, we would have assisted on maybe 10 calls, but nothing like this.”
With the main burden of providing law enforcement services in John Day now falling squarely on his office, the sheriff said, he is eager to learn what the city plans to do with its $375,000 COPS grant, whether that means restarting its mothballed police department or passing the money to another agency.
“Would we be interested in it? Absolutely, if they’re not going to have a police department,” McKinley said. “What that would do is help get us another position to help us cover (the city).”
John Day City Manager Nick Green said the question of what to do with the grant would be on the agenda for the Dec. 14 City Council meeting. In the meantime, he’s researching details of the grant, including how soon the money would become available. Based on information from a prior grant recipient, he thinks the first check might not arrive until next October.
“I haven’t had any contact from the program office directly, so I would need to verify that,” he said.
Another question that remains unanswered is whether the city could transfer the money to the Sheriff’s Office.
“Some of the councilors have already asked me to look into that,” Green said. “At this point I’d say it’s a possibility and something that we’re going to look into.”
The council could also choose to accept the grant and reconstitute the Police Department. That possibility was purposely left open when the decision was made to disband the department in October. The two officers who remained on the force at that time have since been transferred to the Public Works Department, but their law enforcement licenses remain valid.
However, Green said, it takes more than two officers to make a viable police force: The city would likely need to hire a new chief and at least one more officer to stand the department back up, and that would take time.
“I would say the earliest we would see law enforcement back in our community would be July 1 of next year,” he said.
If the council chooses to go that route, Green added, the COPS grant would probably provide enough additional funding to make the department’s budget pencil out – as long as the money lasts.
But he also said that’s a stopgap solution. In a county with a declining population, the city needs to find some way to grow its property tax base, such as by attracting new residents and encouraging new home construction.
“We don’t want to be back here in four years having the same conversation,” Green said. “We want to make sure we can sustainably operate a police department when the grant expires.”
When the City Council voted in October to disband the John Day Police Department, Green suggested that the city agree to give the county 100% of its property tax revenues (roughly $300,000 annually) for three years, with the money to be used for law enforcement services. In exchange, Green proposed, the county should give the city an equal amount of money from its road fund, with the money going to build streets and related improvements to serve new housing developments. The new housing would broaden the tax base for the entire county, including the city’s share of property tax revenue.
The council endorsed the idea, and a written version of the proposal was submitted to the county on Nov. 8. So far, however, the matter has not been brought forward for consideration by the Grant County Court.
County Judge Scott Myers said the proposal would probably make its way to the court’s agenda “eventually” but added there is no point in discussing the matter until after the John Day City Council has decided what to do about the COPS grant.
If the city decides to restart its police department, Myers said, then the fund exchange is off the table. If not, then the county might be interested in accepting the COPS grant funds — but only if there were no strings attached to how the money would be spent.
“There are too many unanswered ‘what ifs?’ for us to make a decision on this,” he said.
But even if the City Council decides to permanently shutter its police department and hand over the COPS grant to the county, Myers says he’s far from convinced the fund exchange is a good deal for the county.
Specifically, he pointed to two sections in the proposed agreement, which is still in draft form. The first section requires the county to use the funds it receives from the city to provide a long list of law enforcement services within the city limits, while the second obligates the county to hand over $300,000 annually in Secure Rural Schools Act money to the city for street improvements for the three-year life of the agreement — even though the county isn’t guaranteed to get that money from one year to the next, according to Myers.
“It’s terribly one-sided, at least in my opinion,” he said.
For his part, McKinley said he’d like to see the questions surrounding the future of law enforcement in John Day settled sooner rather than later.
“There is so much up in the air with what they’re trying to do that we’re just sitting on the sidelines waiting — and covering their city,” the sheriff said. “So it would be good to have some decisions made.”
