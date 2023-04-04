CANYON CITY — The Grant School Board appears to have violated its own policy and skirted state open meetings law when it named Louis Dix interim superintendent for the coming school year.
The school board’s chair insists the body followed legal advice in its actions.
Concerns were raised by Humbolt Elementary fifth grade teacher Kelli LaFramboise in response to the hiring of Dix into the interim superintendent position for the 2023-24 school year at the March 15 school board meeting. LaFramboise said the board did not follow its own policy in hiring Dix and pointed to the absence of an agenda item related to the hiring of an interim superintendent as a violation of Oregon public meetings law.
Dix, who became Grant School District superintendent in July 2022 on a three-year contract, announced during the Jan. 18 school board meeting that he intended to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year, following what has been described as a contentious performance review. Two board members resigned shortly after Dix’s retirement announcement.
Dix told the board that he would be willing to stay on as interim superintendent if the board was unable to find a replacement, but then went on to seek other employment. In early March, he was announced as the sole finalist for the superintendent job in Myrtle Point and was introduced to the community at a “meet and greet” reception on March 10.
Five days later, however, he was hired as interim superintendent of the Grant School District by a 4-2 vote of the school board. The vote came at the end of the meeting, after the board returned to open session following a lengthy, closed-door executive session called “to review and evaluate the performance of an officer, employee or staff member.”
A matter of policy
The Grant School District policy regarding the recruitment and appointment of a superintendent states that the hire must be made at a public meeting, during which the public must be given the opportunity to speak about the hire. While the March 15 meeting did have a time set aside for public comments, there was no time given to address the issue of hiring Dix specifically.
District policy also states that “the filing of applications by professional educators who meet qualifications” for superintendent is encouraged and that the board will make a final decision after a “thorough consideration of qualified applicants.” LaFramboise pointed out that there was no public discussion of other applicants or Dix’s qualifications at that March 15 meeting.
“This should concern the public because the current elected school board neglected to follow policies set in place to ensure that we provide the best school system possible for the students of Grant SD3,” LaFramboise said. “Also, when policies were ignored, community members did not have the opportunity to voice their opinions or concerns about the hiring of the next superintendent.”
The claim that the board violated public meetings law is based on the fact that there was nothing on the March 15 agenda indicating the board’s intention to consider the hiring of an interim superintendent for the 2023-24 school year at the meeting.
LaFramboise believes that omission constitutes a violation of public meetings law, especially if Dix knew there was going to be a vote to hire him as the interim superintendent. According to board policy, the superintendent is responsible for preparing meeting agendas.
Not having an agenda item explaining the board’s intention to vote to hire Dix as the interim superintendent for the 2023-24 school year appears to violate ORS 192.640 (1).
“The governing body of a public body shall provide for and give public notice, reasonably calculated to give actual notice to interested persons including news media which have requested notice, of the time and place for holding regular meetings,” the statute reads. “The notice shall also include a list of the principal subjects anticipated to be considered at the meeting, but this requirement shall not limit the ability of a governing body to consider additional subjects.”
Violations minor, fixable
Jack Orchard, an attorney with Ball Janik LLP in Portland who specializes in public records and open meetings cases, said the board appears to have fallen short of that standard, although he also noted that Dix’s prior employment status muddies the waters somewhat.
“There are probably not large meetings law violations present,” Orchard said. “The situation is somewhat confusing because of the permanent-interim position being filled by the same person.”
Orchard said the issues raised by LaFramboise could be remedied if the board goes through the hiring process again but pays closer attention to board policy and state public meetings law the second time around.
“The board messed up, but they can cure the problem with a proper re-do,” Orchard said. “Unfortunately, Grant County agencies and their advisers seem to believe that they can shortcut the legal process.”
Last year, following an investigation by the Oregon Government Ethics Commission, five members of the school board were given letters of education for exceeding the legitimate scope of an executive session during an August 2021 meeting.
Orchard also added that it would be advisable for the board to involve the community in the do-over while being open and transparent.
“The district would be wise to emphasize an open process with community involvement and acknowledge that it missed some steps in the board’s haste to get to what they thought was a workable decision,” he said.
Orchard’s proposed solution lines up with ORS 192.680 (1), which covers the way meetings law violations can be remedied.
The statute states: “A decision made by a governing body of a public body in violation of ORS 192.610 to 192.690 shall be voidable. The decision shall not be voided if the governing body of the public body reinstates the decision while in compliance with ORS 192.610 to 192.690. A decision that is reinstated is effective from the date of its initial adoption.”
Chair defends actions
Grant School Board Chair Alicia Griffin said she’s aware of the allegations that the board violated district policy and state meetings law, but she countered that the board was following the advice of its own legal representatives in rehiring Dix.
Because the appointment of Dix was not a brand new hire, she said, the board was in compliance with district policy, according to its legal counsel.
Griffin added, however, that she would have preferred to open the job up to potential applicants along with giving the public an opportunity to comment on the hire.
