Acting Grant School District 3 Board Chair Alicia Griffin administers the oath of office to new board members Brandon Culley and Jessi Brunson on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the school board office in Canyon City.
CANYON CITY — The Grant School Board is back up to full strength.
The board appointed two new members during a special meeting on Wednesday, March 8, to fill a pair of vacancies left by the resignations of former Chair Haley Walker and board member Aaron Lieuallen. The vacancies were in Zones 2 and 3.
Those resignations came on the heels of the Jan. 18 announcement by Superintendent Louis Dix that he intends to retire at the end of this school year. Dix, 56, started in the position on July 1.
The board conducted seven interviews during open session with candidates to fill the two empty seats. Following the interviews, candidates were ranked in order of preference by board members.
The Zone 3 decision was straightforward, with Brandon Culley edging out three other candidates for the position. Culley moved to Grant County in 2002 and has been involved with parks and recreation and Little League as well as spending some time as a baseball coach. Culley is currently employed with the Forest Service.
Culley said he believes the greatest challenge he’ll face as a member of the school board is the current social and political dynamic. Despite those challenges, Culley said his goal is to create a positive learning environment for all students within Grant School District 3.
The selection of a Zone 2 board member was more complicated, with the first vote ending in a three-way tie between Zach Bailey, M.T. Anderson and Jessi Brunson. A second round of voting was held to determine a winner.
Anderson was eliminated because he had the fewest first-place votes during the initial round of ranked choice voting, and a runoff was held with just Bailey and Brunson.
Brunson would emerge the winner following the second round of ranked choice voting. Brunson has lived in Grant County for four and a half years and works as a biologist with the Forest Service.
She sees the steep learning curve a new member of the board faces as her biggest challenge. Brunson added that the district’s biggest challenges are hiring a new superintendent, shoring up declining enrollment and retaining teachers.
Culley and Brunson join Zone 1 representative Kelly Stokes and at-large members Jake Taylor, Chris Labhart and Colleen Robertson on the seven-member board.
The current makeup of the Grant School Board may not carry into the future, however, with five seats up for election on May 16. Four of those seats are for four-year terms and the fifth is for a two-year, unexpired term.
