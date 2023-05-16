CANYON CITY — Grant School District’s learning facilities are about to get a security update.
The board voted to provide security upgrades to Humbolt, Grant Union and Seneca schools during a special session on May 3. The motion passed 6-1, with Brandon Culley voting no over concerns some of the security proposals wouldn’t serve their intended purpose.
The plan for Grant Union High School is to put fencing around the back side of the school.
“We have a contractor lined up and they’ll complete the fence behind the school so all the buildings behind the school and back around the modulars on the north side will all be fenced in,” Superintendent Louis Dix said.
Fencing both in front of and behind Humbolt Elementary is also part of the security plan.
The contractor for both fencing projects is Timber Basin Contractors LLC, which was the only bidder on the project. Timber Basin submitted a bid of $171,950. Money for the fencing upgrades will come out of the district’s general fund.
In addition, Grant Union High School, Humbolt Elementary and Seneca Elementary are looking into going to a keyless, swipeless door lock system along with replacing some of the older outside doors at the high school. Dix said the district is working on getting bids for that project.
“A lot of districts across the state have gone to that already,” Dix said. “When I was in Medford six years ago, we were all keyless. We’ll do the same thing here.”
Along with the door systems, Dix said there are talks about putting a keyless entry gate up behind Grant Union High School that would provide limited access to the auto shop. That upgrade is still up in the air, Dix said. If that upgrade isn’t financially feasible for the district at this time, people may have to get out of their cars and unlock a padlocked chain on the gate for access.
Once the keyless lock system is in place, the office door will become the designated entry point for students and families wanting to enter the school. “Kids will be retrained to just use that door,” Dix said.
A reconfiguring of the school office will come with those changes, with hopes that the changes lead to office staff and administrators having eyes on the hallway from their offices or workspaces. Dix said he hopes the office rearrangement is done by the fall, but supply chain issues and contractor availability have placed a degree of uncertainty on that timeframe.
“Everything is going to be open until school starts, and then it’ll open up again when school ends. The idea is we’re going to keep our kids safe during school hours,” Dix stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.