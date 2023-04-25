Ag Field Day file
Grant Union FFA adviser Wayne Suchorski (front, right) stands with FFA members, from left, Jessie Stubbs, Rylan Cox, Eli Wright and Wyatt Lemons in this file photo from 2019.

 Angel Carpenter/Blue Mountain Eagle, File

SENECA — Grant Union High School is down an ag teacher and Seneca Elementary has a new school mascot following the Wednesday, April 19, Grant School Board meeting held in Seneca.

Grant Union agriculture teacher Wayne Suchorski was terminated as an employee with the Grant School District following a lengthy executive session, in which he took part.

