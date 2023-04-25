SENECA — Grant Union High School is down an ag teacher and Seneca Elementary has a new school mascot following the Wednesday, April 19, Grant School Board meeting held in Seneca.
Grant Union agriculture teacher Wayne Suchorski was terminated as an employee with the Grant School District following a lengthy executive session, in which he took part.
Under Oregon law, public bodies are allowed to meet behind closed doors in certain situations. Members of the news media are allowed to observe those executive sessions but may not report details of the discussions.
Suchorski, who started at Grant Union High School in 2019, faced four “for cause” reasons for termination, all of which needed a motion for a vote from the board in open session.
Two of the reasons, neglecting duties and inadequate performance, did not receive motions for a vote by the board. The other two, insubordination and failure to comply with a performance improvement plan, did receive motions.
The motion to terminate Suchorski due to failure to comply failed 3-4, with Jake Taylor, Brandon Culley, Chris Labhart and Colleen Robertson voting “no.” The motion to terminate Suchorski for insubordination passed 4-3, with Culley, Labhart and Taylor being the “no” votes.
Suchorski’s termination was effective immediately.
In other school board news, Seneca Elementary School has officially changed its mascot from the Indians to the Loggers after a unanimous school board vote approved the name change.
Jessica Moore and Superintendent Louis Dix had a meeting with members of the Paiute Tribe in December to discuss the previous mascot. Dix said there was support among the tribe in keeping the name but an adviser to the tribe was upset that the school still carried the “Indians” mascot.
The Paiute Tribe decided to forgo a vote in support of Seneca using the mascot. With no word from the tribe since that meeting, it was decided to move forward with the mascot change.
The name change to the Loggers was effective immediately.
The board also voted to increase pay for a prospective school bus mechanic from $21.95 to $30 an hour. The school district hasn’t had a bus mechanic in some time and there were concerns the advertised pay rate of $21.95 an hour was too low to attract candidates to take the position.
After some debate about whether $30 an hour was still too low, the board passed the proposed change, with Labhart voting “no” over concerns the new rate was still too low.
Grant School District Superintendent Louis Dix and Mark Witty, who will step in as principal of Grant Union High School at the start of the next school year, were granted permission by the board to start the process of bringing exchange students back to Grant Union High School. The vote was unanimous.
Witty spoke to the board about the types of visas for exchange students, with his preference being the F1 type, which is issued through the Department of Homeland Security. The district will need to pay a fee of $3,635 to Homeland Security in order to have exchange students on campus again.
With an F1 visa, students are required to pay tuition to attend whichever school they choose to attend. Host families for exchange students on an F1 visa will receive a stipend for the time they host a student.
The next Grant School Board meeting is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at the Grant School District office, 401 N. Canyon City Blvd. in Canyon City.
