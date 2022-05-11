From left, students Delaney Coombs, Isaiah Hagopian and Emily Finley wear masks in Andy Lusco’s goverment/civics class at Grant Union High School on March 2, 2022. The Grant School District is considering a $24.3 million for 2022-23.
CANYON CITY — The Grant School District’s proposed budget for 2022-2023 is 18% higher than last year despite having fewer students enrolled in the district.
The budget for the coming fiscal year is $24.3 million, compared to $20.6 million for 2021-2022. The budget was announced at the Wednesday, May 4, school board budget committee meeting in Canyon City.
Grant money made up a significant portion of the added funds in the 2022-2023 budget, according to district business manager Heidi Hallgarth. There were also carry-over funds from High School Success Career and Technical Education, Student Investment Account and “title” funds. The district also budgeted the remainder of its COVID-19 funds, a seismic grant at Humbolt Elementary and legislative money at both Humbolt and Grant Union Junior/Senior High School, Hallgarth said.
Enrollment in the Grant School District was 490 in March of this year and is expected to drop to 467 for 2022-2023. The figures mark a sharp drop in enrollment from the same time last year, when there were 520 students in schools throughout the district and enrollment was projected to rise to 545 for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Despite the drop in enrollment, however, the district is adding the equivalent of 13 staff positions. The proposed 2022-23 budget calls for 99.45 full-time-equivalent positions and 106 employees overall, up from 86.2 FTE positions and 96 employees overall.
The district has heard a number of proposed changes in personnel and other areas related to student and staff support by the budget committee. The committee proposed funding for a guidance counselor, an intervention specialist for high school reading and math, and support for teaching resources i-Ready and Dibbles, according to Superintendent Bret Uptmor.
Both the general fund and special funds increased in comparison to fiscal year 2021-2022. The general fund accounted for $11,353,602 of this year’s budget, with special funds making up the remaining $9,259,248. The general fund budget for next fiscal year is $12,282,073, with the special funds being slightly less than that at $12,053,810.
The budget committee will hold another budget meeting on Wednesday, May 18, to approve the proposed 2022-2023 budget. The budget will go into effect in July if approved by the committee.
