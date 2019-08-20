Grant School District 3 is accepting applications for a board of director vacancy. Applicants must be a registered voter for one year. The term will run through June 30, 2021.
Those interested in applying may pick up an application from Superintendent Bret Uptmor, 401 N. Canyon City Blvd., Canyon City. The application deadline is Sept. 2.
