User Dissolved Pixel Icon

Grant School District has lost more than 100 students and nearly $1 million in state funding over the last several years.

 123RF

CANYON CITY — Enrollment in Grant School District has dropped by more than 100 students over the last several years, costing the district nearly $1 million in state funding support.

Meanwhile, other districts in Grant County have been gaining kids — and the state funding that follows them.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219-6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.