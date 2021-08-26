Grant School District 3 is accepting applications for a board of director vacancy until Sept. 8. Applicants must be registered voters for one year. The appointed candidate will need to run for election in the May 2022 and the May 2023 election. Candidates interested in applying can pick up an application from the district office at 401 N. Canyon City Blvd., Canyon City, or by emailing Superintendent Bret Uptmor, uptmorb@grantesd.k12.or.us.

