JOHN DAY — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Grant School District have tentatively agreed on a contract to bring a new student resource officer, or SRO, to the district.
The hire will give the district its first SRO since the John Day Police Department was abolished in October. The new officer would start working at Grant Union Junior/Senior High School, Humbolt Elementary and Seneca School at the beginning of the 2022-2023 academic year.
Speaking at a school board meeting on March 16, 2022, Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said the program involves more than just placing an officer in schools and policing students. Citing his own experience as a resource officer at Grant Union, McKinley said the new SRO would also serve as a teacher and mentor to students. The SRO is a police officer first, so the safety of students and staff both at schools and school-sanctioned events is the priority.
According to an intergovernmental agreement between the Sheriff’s Office and Grant School District, the first year of the contract would be a trial run that would automatically be extended into the 2023-2024 fiscal year if the program proves to be mutually beneficial, financially sustainable and neither party wishes to alter the initial agreement.
The new school resource officer would come from the ranks of the Grant County sheriff’s deputies. The district has agreed to pay the Sheriff’s Office the sum of $80,000 per year for the services of the new SRO. Sheriff McKinley said he hopes that the money can be used to hire another patrol deputy and alleviate some of the strain on his already overstretched county police force.
The SRO’s duties would include being physically present on school grounds during morning drop-off, at open campus lunch periods, and when students are leaving campus for the day. The resource officer would also attend home athletic events and other large student gatherings such as homecoming and prom.
The resource officer would also need to leave campus to respond to emergency calls throughout the county if necessary. School officials and the Sheriff’s Office are still working out details regarding pay and compensation should county law enforcement duties take the SRO away from schools for extended periods of time. A final, complete agreement between the county sheriff and school district is expected to be presented and voted on during the next school board meeting on April 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.