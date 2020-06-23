Grant School District board members plan to address its facilities needs in the fall, which include looking into building a new high school and making major repairs at Humbolt Elementary, Superintendent Bret Uptmor said.
The cost to replace Grant Union High School would be $45 million, while major improvements at Humbolt would be $5 million, Uptmor said.
BLRB Architects, a firm certified by the Oregon Department of Education to conduct the district’s assessment, wrapped up the evaluation May 19.
The facility assessment was conducted on the district’s four buildings through the ODE’s $20,000 Technical Assistance Program facilities assessment and long-range planning grant.
ODE awarded the district the grant last year to assess the physical condition and determine the level of deficiencies and provide an estimate for repair or replacement costs of the district’s schools and administrative office.
The study found several critical problems that need to be addressed, according to BLRB’s assessment.
Uptmor said a committee made up district staff, community members and other stakeholders decided that the best use of the funds is to look into replacing Grant Union High School.
“Is there a definitive plan? I would say no,” he said. “The board will review the BLRB assessment and planning information, and with guidance from the document, the board will begin the next phase and making decision on next steps.”
Uptmor said the school district is included in a flood plan with John Day.
“We will need to include that in our discussion as well,” he said.
