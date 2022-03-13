PRAIRIE CITY — The Grant County Soil and Water Conservation District is busy treating highly flammable fine fuels and annual grasses and conducting an assessment of forest and range conditions on thousands of acres as part of the Upper John Day Resiliency Project after securing a $1.6 million state grant last month.
The project, mainly in Prairie City, is funded by the Landscape Resiliency Program, a grant program established under Senate Bill 762.
According to the bill's text, the grant program's purpose is to reduce wildfire risk on public and private forestland by restoring landscape resiliency and reducing hazardous fuels.
In February, the Oregon Department of Forestry issued $20 million in grants authorized by Senate Bill 762.
The SWCD's project was one of nine to receive the funding to treat over 156,000 acres across Oregon landscapes at the highest risk for catastrophic wildfire.
Kyle Sullivan, soil and water district manager, said the SWCD's project uses herbicides to reduce the presence of fine fuels and highly flammable grasses, such as medusahead and sheet grass, among others.
The annual grasses, he said, can catch fire and burn fast.
"They're highly flammable, and if the fire gets in they move very fast with the wind," Sullivan said.
Sullivan said the treatments knock back the annual grasses for roughly three years.
Altogether, Sullivan said, the district is funded to do the treatment work on upwards of 23,000 acres of land in the John Day Basin. The grant funding, he said, must be spent by June 30, 2023.
The funding fits well with several other projects the SWDC has been working on with the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service, which has included pre-commercial thinning on private property and the removal of highly flammable conifer trees.
Sullivan said the fine fuels treatment coupled with the other projects has also been beneficial for wildlife in the area.
Reducing the annual winter grasses is very beneficial for wildlife species. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has been seeing the success of the treatments, Sullivan said.
Senate Bill 762 was a comprehensive package passed through the Oregon Legislature with bipartisan support last year. The legislation provides more than $200 million to help Oregon modernize and improve wildfire preparedness through creating fire-adapted communities, developing a safe and effective response, and increasing the resiliency of Oregon's landscapes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.