Grant Union basketball coach RC Huerta was seriously injured in an ATV accident over the weekend and was airlifted to St. Charles Bend.
Jessie Huerta, his wife, said he broke his collarbone, a couple of bones in his skull and ended up with blood clots that were surgically removed over the weekend.
Jesse said the doctor’s planned to move RC out of the intensive care unit Tuesday and said that he could tentatively be released from the hospital on Wednesday.
She said his release is dependent on his progress and ability to carry out day-to-day activities.
Jesse said she has been “inundated” with calls and text messages of support and concern from several of coach Huerta’s players and community members.
“It seems like the whole community of John Day is really concerned, and that’s heartwarming,” she said. “Every single person who RC knows loves him.”
A donation fund has been setup online at https://gf.me/u/x55cw8.
