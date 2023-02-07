FBLA regional placers

From left, Logan Randleas, Maddie Bailey, Morgan Walker, Abbie Justice and Benji Finley pose with their FBLA Regional Skills Conference certificates on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2023.

 Stacy Durych/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — The future of Grant County businesses looks bright.

The Grant Union Future Business Leaders of America took part in the Regional Skills Conference at Eastern Oregon University on Thursday, Feb. 3, and left the conference as the top club in the Blue Mountain region while qualifying five students for the state skills conference in Portland.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.