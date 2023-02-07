LA GRANDE — The future of Grant County businesses looks bright.
The Grant Union Future Business Leaders of America took part in the Regional Skills Conference at Eastern Oregon University on Thursday, Feb. 3, and left the conference as the top club in the Blue Mountain region while qualifying five students for the state skills conference in Portland.
Along with the first-place team finish, the club had three individual first-place event finishers, a third-place finisher and a ninth-place finisher. All five club members qualified for state.
Maddie Bailey and Morgan Walker nabbed top honors in the graphic design category. Logan Randleas took first in the sports/entertainment category. The club’s final first-place finisher was Abbie Justice, who was the top placer in the help desk category.
Third-place finisher Maddie Bailey is headed to state to compete in the UX (user experience) category. Benji Finley qualified for state in the intro to FBLA category, placing ninth at the regional conference.
The club’s adviser, Stacy Durych, thinks the team’s state qualifiers have a good shot at claiming a spot at the national conference in Georgia over the summer.
“I would say (our chances are) really good. We could’ve gone to nationals last year,” she said.
Durych said the team had four qualifiers for the national conference last year, but the club exhausted its funds during the state conference and couldn’t send anybody to nationals.
“We barely funded state last year,” she explained. “It’s about $1,000 a kid. It’s three nights in a hotel in Portland and food and travel, so it’s not cheap.”
The national conference is a four-day event with costs running in the range of $1,200-$1,500 per student.
Durych would like people to know that the conferences encompass much more than just competition, with attendees participating in several events.
“We had a tour of the college campus and we toured the library and toured the new indoor track building, which is only a year old, which is cool for students to look at and go, ‘Hey, this is what college will look like,’” she said of the state event. “We ate in the campus cafeteria, so they get this taste of college life, which is fabulous.”
The students also attended short classes with themes like making an impression at a job interview, how to properly introduce yourself and how to leave a conversation so someone will remember who you are. Students also learned how to fill out college financial aid forms.
Grant Union’s FBLA future is bright as all of this year’s state qualifiers and potential national qualifiers should return to the club next year.
The Oregon FBLA State Business Leadership Conference will be held in Portland April 6-8.
Top finishers at the state conference will qualify for the FBLA National Leadership Conference in Atlanta June 27-30. Anybody looking to donate to the club’s expenses for either the state or national conferences can contact Grant Union High School for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.