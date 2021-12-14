JOHN DAY — Grant Union students created keychains, pencil holders, rings, jack-o-lanterns and even Christmas ornaments last month after the school’s computers class received a pair of 3D printers.
Stacy Durych, computer technology education and business teacher, said the 3D printers came to the school through the state’s secondary careers pathways program, which covered the $2,800 cost of the equipment.
Durych told the Eagle that the Oregon Department of Education’s regional CTE program coordinator, Jerry Peacock, hand-delivered the printers last month.
Then the students got a four-hour training from Vale’s specialist in education technology and STEM, Melodie Wilson.
“They encourage as many students as possible to be present for the training,” Durych said, “as they are like sponges and absorb all the new information quickly.”
What is a 3D printer?
Sometimes called additive manufacturing, 3D printing is essentially a process of making an object by depositing material one thin layer at a time.
Invented in the 1980s by engineer and physicist Chuck Hull, the technology has exploded in the last decade.
Once the user creates a three-dimensional blueprint using computer-aided design software, the 3D printer is filled with raw materials such as plastic, powders and binding solutions. Most 3D printers use polylactic acid, a biodegradable thermoplastic polymer.
Durych’s class has gone through quite a bit in the last month.
“Between all of my classes loving the 3D printing, we have used many rolls of the 3D (PLA) material,” Durych said.
The 3D printers, not unlike a home inkjet printer, use a two-dimensional layering method to create the desired object. With information from the digital file, the 3D printer knows precisely where to put the material.
“They (students) love to watch the printer print layer by layer,” Durych said, “and are mesmerized by the design on their computer screen coming to life inside of the 3D printer.”
3D printing, Durych said, has been an exciting addition to the school’s CTE curriculum.
“The joy that has been added to the classroom is priceless,” Durych said.
