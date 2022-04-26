Grant Union’s Future Business Leaders of America students, standing from left, are Luke Jackson, Morgan Walker, Heidi Jackson, Logan Randleas, Katelyn Rigby, Max Bailey, Madelyn Bailey and Morganne Wyllie. Kneeling from left are Abbie Justice and Alicie Archibald.
JOHN DAY — Six Grant Union High School students advanced to the national Future Business Leaders of America conference after taking top honors at the state competition in Portland on April 8.
While the students qualify to compete at the National Business Leadership Conference at the end of July in Chicago, not all may be able to attend. According to Stacy Durych, Grant Union’s computer technology education and business teacher, the five-day trip includes registration, hotel, meals, and airfare and may be cost-prohibitive for many of the students.
Three students took home the first-place awards: Abbie Justice for business management and Max Bailey and Katie Rigby for network design and computer game and simulation programming.
In addition, Heidi Jackson finished second in introduction to business procedures, Logan Randleas finished third in sports and entertainment management and Luke Jackson finished fourth in business management.
Only those who finished first through fourth qualified for the national conference, but other students also did well in the state competition.
Morgan Walker placed fifth for hospitality and event management and seventh for sports and entertainment management. Meanwhile, Morganne Wyllie finished in ninth place for introduction to public speaking.
The competitive events at FBLA range from business-related presentations to objective tests, public speaking and problem-solving in a business management or technology scenario. A panel of judges scores events.
Durych said there were roughly 650 students from 200 schools competing at the state event. Usually, she said, there are 1,500 students at the event, but due to COVID-19 attendance was down by about half.
FBLA is an organization for students in career and technical education that gives them the opportunity to take part in leadership activities, competitive events and learning programs.
The group has upwards of 190,000 members in 5,200 chapters across the country and abroad.
Durych, in her first year at the high school, said Grant Union has had an FBLA chapter for many years.
Overall, Durych said Grant Union students competed in 10 events and placed in 10th place or above.
