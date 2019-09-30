Flooring replacement work at Grant Union Junior-Senior High School gym in John Day is just about complete.
The entire floor was damaged when a rain storm came through last summer while seismic upgrade work was underway on the gym and other areas of the building.
A declaration of an emergency for the Grant Union gym floor was on the Sept. 18 Grant School District No. 3 school board meeting agenda.
Grant Union Principal Ryan Gerry said the declaration was made to expedite the bidding process.
Workers from Hicks Brothers Wood Floors of Meridian, Idaho, replaced the damaged areas and, last week, were painting the lines and adding a new finish.
"We anticipate the repairs to be done by Friday, Sept. 27," Superintendent Bret Uptmor said last week. "The finish will need to cure for a week."
He said they'll be "working with insurance to determine the next step."
Gerry said they look forward to having their gym back in use.
"We are excited that our floor will be ready for play for the remainder of the volleyball season," he said.
The first official contest in the gym will be the Grant Union volleyball Dig Pink Rally on Saturday, Oct. 5, to raise breast cancer awareness and benefit Blue Mountain Hospital District's mammogram program.
The Grant Union Prospectors host the Enterprise Outlaws and Pilot Rock Rockets for the matches starting at 2 p.m. that day, including junior varsity and varsity games.
