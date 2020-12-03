Many students will soon be back in the classroom.
Grant Union Junior-Senior High and Humbolt Elementary School will returns to on-site education on Dec. 7, according to Grant School District Superintendent Bret Uptmor.
The decision was based on the number of COVID-19 cases and case positivity as well as the impact COVID-19 has had on kids and staff and how many have been ill or quarantined, he said.
Uptmor said current data indicates Grant County's case positivity rate dropped from 16.8% two weeks ago to around 7.8% last week and is now hovering around 3.8%. Uptmor said the local health department was supportive of moving back to on-site education.
Uptmor said they know some people may be nervous going back to school, but the schools have gone through additional cleaning and made sure that every safety protocol was in place.
"We're just making sure that when they show up on Monday, we're still in school in a safe manner," Uptmor said.
Uptmor said, when the district made the decision to transition to comprehensive distance learning, it was a tough decision to make.
However, he said he is grateful for the community's help and willingness to step up.
"To know that our community stepped forward to help us get back on-site... that appreciation is so heart-felt, I don't even know how to reach out to everybody and say thank you," Uptmor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.