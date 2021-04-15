Grant Union Junior/Senior High School and Humbolt Elementary are transitioning to distance learning on April 19.
Grant School District 3 Superintendent Bret Uptmor said they are targeting April 26 as a return date for in class sessions, according to the press release on April 15. However, this is contingent on the district's evaluation of the situation on April 22 to see if the date would need to be extended.
"During the time of distance learning, the district along with the health department will monitor cases for community spread," Uptmor said in the release. "Opening our schools for onsite instruction will be announced as it is determined safe for our students and staff to return. Grant Union Jr./Sr. High School and Humbolt have prepared for the delivery of instruction remotely."
The school district will continue providing breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday, starting April 19. The program is for all children 18 years old and younger in the community.
The school will prepare meals based on last November's student counts. If somebody did not participate last fall, call and leave a message at 541-575-1799 to participate in the food service program.
The breakfasts and lunches will be available for pickup from 9-9:30 a.m. at Humbolt Elementary, the Seventh Street Complex by the pond, the bowling alley parking lot and the Mt. Vernon Park.
"We appreciate your understanding and patience through this change," Uptmor said. "The process of taking in information and making safe decisions will continue, and our school will get back to onsite quickly and only with safety in mind."
