A Grant Union High School student took the top spot in the job interview contest at the FFA district competition in Ontario earlier this month.
Competing via Zoom, junior Jasmine Bryers beat out students from 10 other schools in the district when she interviewed to intern at Crystal Peaks Youth Ranch in Bend. Bryers said the ranch takes traumatized children and horses and uses the Christian faith to heal them both.
“This is a job I actually want to get when I’m older,” Bryers said. “So I was pretty excited about applying for it, and it made it a lot easier to interview because I was really passionate about this company’s mission statement.”
Wayne Suchorski, Grant Union High School ag shop teacher and FFA adviser, said that Bryers winning the job interview contest is extraordinary.
“We’re all proud of her, and for her to win this contest is a big deal,” Suchorski said.
Bryers has been in horse 4-H for three years, She said she likes to help others in any way she can and she loves children.
Currently, Bryers is interning at the Grant-Harney County affiliate of Court Appointed Special Advocates, a national association that supports and promotes court-appointed advocates for abused and neglected children. She was hired for the summer to work at the farmers market and harvest festival, but the organization decided to keep the 16-year-old on to work on a video project explaining what CASA is like through the eyes of a child from the foster care system.
Bryers, who was in and out of foster care for an extended period of her life before moving in with her grandparents, said she has been interviewing children in the system.
Bryers said her goal in life is to overcome her negative experiences and become the person she wants to be to help change the world.
“Being able to give other kids opportunities to talk about their experiences is really empowering,” she said.
As a devout Christian, Bryers said, it is crucial to be of service to her community. Moreover, she said she would have wanted someone in her life who had a similar experience to show her that it is still possible to have a successful life.
A 4.0 student since she was a freshman, Bryers said that after she graduates high school next year, she plans to attend Harvard University to earn a master’s in psychology.
She said getting into Harvard has always been a goal to give her motivation, but she is also looking at other four-year schools such as Eastern Oregon University and Whitman College for undergraduate work before moving on to Harvard to pursue her master’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.