Contributions of local veterans have not gone unnoticed, and a group of Grant Union Junior-Senior High School students rolled up their sleeves to give back on Veterans Day.
Samantha Floyd, a senior and Associated Student Body treasurer, led a group of eight students, plus a couple younger helpers, with yard work at the home of Army veteran Lon Davis of Mt. Vernon, which he shares with his son Brian Davis.
The youths kept busy for four hours Monday, raking leaves, scraping paint and painting parts of his home. They also painted the deck railing and trim on the doors and posts.
A total of 25 bags of leaves were hauled out.
Floyd said all who participated in organizing and working were “not just willing, but wanting to help.”
“As a leadership class, we decided to show our gratitude for those who have served our country through our own service,” she said. “For many of us students, this was one of the most meaningful Veterans Days we’ve ever had.”
Students involved included Floyd, Kohlten Jones, Logan Randleas, Anahi Gonzalez, Alex Hoffman, Emma Schlarbaum, Alyx Schlarbaum, Alyssa Catalani and Katie Allen. Younger helpers were Landon and Blaine James. And adult volunteers included Levana James and Greg and Joelene Floyd.
Lon said the youths worked hard and had fun, and he appreciated Joelene for bringing them.
“There is just no way to describe how I appreciate them coming here,” he said. “They did a wonderful job. A community service to help the veterans out — there are no words — I just couldn’t thank them enough.”
