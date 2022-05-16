JOHN DAY — The Grape and Grain wine and beer festival returned to Grant County after an almost decade-long absence.
The event took place in the Trowbridge Pavilion at the Grant County Fairgrounds on Friday, May 13, and was put on by the Grant County Chamber of Commerce. Area wineries and breweries were on hand, along with cheese, chocolate and meat vendors to allow patrons to sample and purchase their products.
Brewers and wineries in attendance were Echo Ridge Cellars out of Echo, Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards out of Terrebonne, Los Rocosos Vineyards of Milton-Freewater and 1188 Brewing of John Day. Other vendors included the Etc. Boutique out of John Day, Strange Magic Bakery of Prairie City and Juan’s Fresh Salsa of Prairie City, among others.
Participating in this type of event is nothing new for Roger Lemstrom of Los Rocosos Vineyards, who drove three hours to pour his wines at Grape and Grain. He says trips out to these types of festivals have been a regular occurrence throughout the seven years he has been a vintner.
Amanda Moss of Strange Magic said the bakery is a joint project between herself and her mother and has been in operation for about nine months. “My mom and I bake out of our kitchen right now until we can get our own spot. We’re going to be at the farmers market that starts in June.”
Moss said sales were good and she hoped that people would look into her bakery after eating the food provided at the festival.
Juan Rubio of Juan’s Fresh Salsa said he has been making salsa for about a year and currently has his wares for sale in supermarkets and stores throughout the county.
Rubio says he doesn’t have mild, medium and hot designations for his salsa. “I’m not that guy,” he said. Instead, Rubio’s salsa heat is broken down into wimpy, normal and caution.
Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tammy Bremner said the chamber was looking for an event that would get the community going again after the COVID-related business shutdowns of the last two years.
“We normally do an installation dinner in the fall where we install our new officers that are coming in July 1," she said. "We decided instead of doing that, let’s do a party. Kind of like a reopening of the county. We knew something like this had been done before so we thought we could re-create it.”
Bremner said the festival was first planned to happen in October, but that's when wineries are harvesting their grape crops. The festival was moved to late spring to accommodate the wine vendors.
Bremner says the turnout for their installation dinner is usually around 150 people, so the chamber set that number as a goal for Grape and Grain.
“I was very pleased with the turnout," she said. "We pre-sold tickets, and we only pre-sold about half of them. Then you hope everybody else is just going to come, which they did, so it worked out well.”
Bremner says the event was right at the goal of 150 attendees. “We had 150 token packages done and they were all gone. We did let vendors have some but I think we were right there.”
The success of the festival has already led to requests for an even bigger event next year. All of the vendors that came this year are wanting to return next year but Bremner says expansion is really a matter of space in accommodating more vendors and larger crowds.
“I was thinking: How are we going to do that? It would be nice, but we really have to think about how we’re going to make everything fit.”
Overall, Bremner said, the festival was a success. “I was happy with the comments I was getting from people. Every time I went by Echo Ridge she’d say how happy people were to be here tonight.”
Bremner added that the chamber already has a jump on the event for next year. “We have some glasses and all of the tokens left, we have contact info for everybody and we know what works and doesn’t work for next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.