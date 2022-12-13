JOHN DAY — In a move that will bring joy to some and concern to others, ex-John Day City Manager Nick Green is asking to terminate his consulting contract with the city of John Day. Green was expected to formally make the request during the Tuesday, Dec. 12, session of the John Day City Council.

Green was slated to make between $150,000 and $200,000 for one year of consulting duties for the city.

