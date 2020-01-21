The Grant County Chamber of Commerce Greenbacks program has sold more than $30,000 of the vouchers redeemable at participating local businesses.
Jerry Franklin, the president of the chamber, said the Greenbacks have had a significant impact since their introduction a little over four years ago.
"It's really been a big success since Greg (Armstrong) came up with the idea," Franklin said. "I think over the last couple of years we've done like $26,000 worth of Greenbacks flowing within the county and the members involved with the program."
Chamber manager Tammy Bremner said the program has also helped the chamber obtain new members.
Grant County Greenbacks are available in increments of $5, $15 and $25 and can be bought at the Grant County Chamber of Commerce, Bremner said. Greenbacks can be used at participating businesses who are members of the chamber.
"You purchase them dollar for dollar, and if a chamber member wants to accept them, we give them a little sign that says, 'We gladly accept Grant County Greenbacks,'" Bremner said. "When they (businesses) get them, they call us and we write them a check dollar for dollar. ... There's no profit for us. It's simply to keep people spending money here."
She added there are $11,000 that have been sold and not redeemed yet.
"That tells me that not all of the Greenbacks that have been given have been used, but I think that maybe they are starting to be used because every week I am writing Greenback checks," Bremner said.
People have used Greenbacks as gifts, prizes at events, awards for employees or students, she said, and some even save them to pay for expensive items in full.
Participating businesses offer few restrictions, but cash back or change cannot exceed $5 from any single purchase, and Greenbacks are not redeemable for cash.
The chamber has redeemed over $20,000 worth of Greenbacks in the last four years, Bremner said. The program has no end date because it is doing well, she said.
