Grant County is keeping its money local.
The amount of Greenbacks — Grant County Chamber of Commerce’s local gift certificates — sold this holiday season skyrocketed with $17,000 in sales, more than six times higher than last year.
Last holiday season, the chamber sold $2,500 in Greenbacks, which are redeemable at participating local businesses.
Chamber Manager Tammy Bremner said this was a good way to end 2020.
“Businesses are loving it when they bring in their stack and I write them a check,” Bremner said. “They are very happy with how it all worked out.”
Bremner said, in the last two weeks, $4,350 in Greenbacks have been redeemed from businesses including Bar WB Western Wear, Java Jungle, 1188 Brewing Company, Outpost Pizza, Pub and Grill, Chester’s Thriftway, JD Rents and Power Equipment and Roan Coffee Company.
Bremner said restaurants and Chester’s usually get the Greenbacks, but more types of businesses are now redeeming vouchers.
“I think they are kind of being spread around, and that was the whole idea when it was set up,” Bremner said. “A lot of people thought that it had run its course, and I think they thought we weren’t accepting them anymore.”
Bremner said the program is still ongoing and that Blue Mountain Hospital bought almost $10,000 worth of Greenbacks this holiday season. She ordered more Greenbacks to meet the demand after running out of the vouchers.
“We have a couple people that usually do Greenbacks for employee bonuses,” Bremner said. “This year, we had at least six businesses that bought them specifically for that reason.”
Bremner said she would like the community to know that businesses appreciated their support, and in turn, they supported each other by buying the Greenbacks.
Grant County Greenbacks are available in increments of $5, $15 and $25 and can be bought at the Grant County Chamber of Commerce office, Bremner said.
Greenbacks are not redeemable for cash, and some businesses do not provide more than $5 in change when they are redeemed.
Chamber of Commerce President Sherrie Rininger said the level of support from the community was exceptional.
“It’s a fantastic program, and it keeps the money here in Grant County,” Rininger said. “What a way to support the community this year.”
