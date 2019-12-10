Fresh produce harvested in John Day is available for purchase locally — in December.
The city of John Day’s hydroponic greenhouse has delivered its first products to local stores and restaurants, and more produce is expected in weekly deliveries.
“We have received about three shipments from the greenhouse, and we have run out of those three shipments,” said Erin Reilly, the produce manager at Chester’s Thriftway. “The first shipment we got had about 50 heads of the butterhead lettuce ... Then they got us some green romaine, which were a little bit small, but we packaged 34 heads of those and then sold it all within the first day.”
The greenhouse currently produces red and green romaine lettuce, red and green butterhead lettuce, basil, cilantro, cucumbers and tomatoes. These items are ideal for starting a greenhouse because they are easy to produce and give the team time to optimize the space at the greenhouse before they go fully operational, said Adam Heninger, the agriculture project leader in charge of production at the greenhouse.
Market demand and Heninger’s expertise will determine future items provided at the greenhouse.
“We are asking customers what are some key things (produce) that they want,” said John Day Senior Project Manager Aaron Lieuallen. “When we think about Chester’s, we think about opportunities in which we could provide what they currently don’t offer because it’s cost prohibitive. It’s not just lettuce and tomatoes, but is there something we can provide that hasn’t really been offered?”
Chester’s currently receives 50-70 heads of lettuce in a weekly shipment from the greenhouse. Shipments are expected to be 100-150 heads of lettuce a week in the near future, according to Robert Hunt, the store manager at Chester’s.
“I think a lot of our customers enjoy buying local products, and now that we have local produce that will be available year-round for customers to buy, they will really enjoy the availability of the produce,” said Hunt.
Two restaurants in John Day also receive produce from the greenhouse. Timbers Bistro receives weekly shipments of cherry and slicing tomatoes. 1188 Brewing Co. receives butterhead and romaine lettuce, basil and cilantro. The city plans to expand in the future.
Heninger said longevity is a benefit of the local produce, which makes it to the shelf much quicker after it is cut.
“It’s locally grown and potentially harvested the same day that you are eating the lettuce,” Lieuallen said. “Our goal is not to have a longer shelf life on the store shelves, but a longer shelf life in a consumer’s refrigerator.”
The price of the city’s lettuce at Chester’s is based on the market, and factors such as industry averages, production costs and product size can impact the cost.
Restaurants are buying the product at close to the same price they would pay from other vendors with the difference of getting same-day delivery and having a fresher product, according to John Day City Manager Nick Green.
The greenhouse is currently in a startup phase, but the city plans to be fully operational during the next fiscal year beginning in July.
“Most businesses aren’t profitable in the first three years, and where this is part startup and part economic development — because our real goal is to also attract growers to our market — we don’t necessarily need to have it break even or better in the first full year of operations, but that’s the target,” Green said. “I think by June 2021 we should have a good sense of what our profits and loss looks like.”
