John Day is looking at developing their recreational economy after being one of 10 communities nationwide accepted for a federal planning grant.
The Environmental Protection Agency announced in October that John Day was selected for the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities planning grant. One work group call is scheduled for Feb. 19 and two work group calls are scheduled in March. April 21-22 will be a two-day workshop to discuss what recreational activities exist in the community.
“The focus of this effort is to answer the question of are we capturing enough value or are we doing enough to benefit our residents with that recreational economy?” John Day City Manager Nick Green said. “Specifically positioning John Day and Main Street as a gateway to the Malheur National Forest and the public road plans that are available to our region.”
Green started the conversation discussing recreational opportunities with ATVs and the process necessary to get the ball rolling on that idea.
“You can buy ATVs in John Day, but you can’t rent them in John Day,” Green said. “You can’t take people on guided tours with ATVs in the Malheur National Forest unless you have a permit to do so, and in order to get there from John Day, you can’t drive on highways so there are pieces and parts that we can address through policy changes. There are specific policy things that we can recommend to promote recreation.”
Green added that this same conversation can be applied to other activities such as snowmobiles, hiking excursions, fishing and wildlife and more. Along with creating additional activities, this effort can also create small businesses that can be helped by Oregon RAIN, Green said.
A steering committee will come up with recreational activities and present them to the city council, and the city will prioritize the ideas. Members of the steering committee will have different individual focuses that highlight the recreation economy, health and wellness, fishing and wildlife, education, arts and culture and regional opportunities.
The grant has specific focus areas for the steering committee to consider such as seasonal recreation opportunities, event hosting, startup opportunities, in-city camping and hospitality and expanding opportunities for outdoor recreation.
“This is about more than making maps and brochures,” Green said. “That by itself does not do much for the economy so we got people who are doing that, but we would take it to the next level, which would be you would have a concierge in a hotel lobby and direct people to where they can learn more on where to book a tour or rent.”
The next step is figuring out priorities for recreation. While there is no dollar value associated with the grant, Green said, they will receive help from a planning team to consider challenges and opportunities for the recreational activities prioritized and develop an action plan.
The city council then discussed allowing short-term vacation rentals within the city limits to have less restrictive requirements. Associate Planner Daisy Goebel shared with the council that there have been complaints and confusion from property owners who wanted to rent out their homes.
“The problem is that our restriction on (short-term rentals) are confusing and restrictive,” Goebel said. “Currently, if you wanted to rent your house out for any amount of time, you need to apply for a conditional use permit, which is a $500 fee. A notice would go out to your neighbors, and then you would have to come before the planning commission to state your case and have a business license.”
Goebel added that this process has not been feasible for people, and many people have decided to host short-term rentals illegally and register on Airbnb without going through the city for a license. The council was in favor of a hybrid plan that would enforce requiring a business license, while seeing where restrictions could be lifted. Goebel also talked about the transient room tax collected from occupants staying in the county overnight.
“You have to contact the county, let them know, and then provide statements every year saying how many times you rented out,” Goebel said. “I think the county is going to pursue doing the tax through Airbnb because you can contact them and let them know what the transient room tax is, and then they will payout in the back end.”
No decision was made, but planning will continue on drafting a code amendment.
Green then discussed the possibility of adding a Community Development Director who would hold a position as a department head that would oversee the planning department, Main Street department and the community development fund.
“We have had a lot of volunteers start things and not finish them because they are not resource sufficient so their ability to invest time fluctuates based on their availability and other demands in their lives,” Green said.
Councilor Shannon Adair said, as a business owner on Main Street, she has participated in discussions where many good ideas were brought up but never acted on. Adair said a leader or paid director that can dedicate time to lead meetings and create a movement on those ideas could help increase the profitability of Main Street.
While Councilor Steve Schuette agreed with the idea, he added that it might not be the right time due to finances.
“I think that we need to get some of the projects that we got on burners further along before we start spending up to $100,000 in health insurance and all that stuff,” Schuette said. “I think we might be stretching ourselves too thin.”
The council planned to reassess the proposal during the budgeting process.
