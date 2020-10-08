Nearly a half-pound of methamphetamine was seized Oct. 2 in Grant County.
The Grant County Interagency Narcotics Team seized the drugs, cash and a vehicle the afternoon of Oct. 2 during drug operations, according to a press release from Undersheriff Zach Mobley.
Brandie Lucas, 44, of Long Creek was arrested for delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, criminal conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and manufacture of methamphetamine, according to the release.
Kenzon Bryan, 53, was also arrested for delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and criminal conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine.
The press release states the case is ongoing and more information will be released in the future.
