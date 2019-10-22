The final farmers market of the season has concluded following Best of the Old West Harvest Festival.
The harvest festival went from Oct. 18-19 and featured an evening market, a movie and beer garden on the first night.
Friday gave children a chance to reign supreme as Thanos from Marvel Comics, or as vampires to scare parents. The harvest festival also gave small businesses a chance to get together and sell items for the community.
“We’re a small producer from Kimberly, and we have to fit within the certain venues that are better for selling our honey,” said Liz Lovelock, a vendor selling honey made locally with her husband, Matt. “We don’t sell honey by the barrel. We sell it direct to our customers. We like doing markets where we can get out and be a face to the community and talk with our customers.”
Jasmine Bryers, 14, of John Day had a stand where anybody could get there face painted, even martians, according to her sign.
“Lots of children are fun,” said Bryers. “Children are just so cute and energetic, and I just love working with children in general. It’s my favorite thing to do, and that is why I’m also on a lot of youth programs.”
Bryers and Ember Dutcher, 10, painted the face of 8-year-old Tori Holland to look like a vampire. The little girl’s face was covered in white paint, with black paint covering her eyes and red paint on both ends of the her mouth.
“I want to scare my dad,” said Holland. “I want fake blood because vampires look cool.”
The night concluded with a free showing of “Hocus Pocus” and “Beetlejuice.”
On the second day of the festival there were hayrides, the market, pumpkin paintings, live music and a children’s carnival held at the heritage barn due to bad weather.
The cider press caught the attention of everybody who entered the venue. Chet Day made gallons of cider along with his grandson, Daniel Moore, who came from Salem to help, and another helper, Rio Reeves.
“Last year they brought some apples from the valley, and a couple girls brought a couple bags and that was it,” Day said. “I was like ‘why even bother,’ but this year has been really crazy and really good.”
Making juice for people and spectators enjoying the cider press in action were the highlights for Moore.
