JOHN DAY — Two fall favorites are returning to the Grant County Fairgrounds this week: the Harvest Festival and the Best of the Old West Quilt Show.
Sponsored by the Grant County Farmers Market, the Harvest Festival will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Heritage Barn at the fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St. in John Day. Admission is free.
More than 20 vendors from Grant and neighboring counties will be on hand to sell their wares, ranging from locally raised meat and produce to wooden kids’ toys, cutting boards, ceramics, knives, terrariums, jewelry, honey, baked goods, macramé and home décor.
There will be live music, kids’ activities, face painting and a drawing for an eight-burner grill. Food will be available from Curbside Cravings, Hot Dig-Ga-Dy Dogs and Fire and Ice Ice Cream.
Also on hand will be a cider press. You can bring your own apples and containers or purchase both on site.
Just east of the fairgrounds, the John Day Community Garden will have free pumpkins available for kids, as well as refreshments and a StoryWalk.
The Best of the Old West Quilt Show, sponsored by the Strawberry Mountain Quilt Guild, will be held in the Trowbridge Pavilion from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Quilts for the show can be dropped off at the pavilion from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.
There is no admission charge, but donations will be accepted to support Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a charity that builds bunk beds for families in need.
Viewers’ Choice awards will be given to the most popular quilts in three categories: Grant County, Grant County hand-quilted and “Beyond Our Borders,” for quilts produced by out-of-county quilters. Winners will receive baskets with $100 in cash and $200 worth of quilting supplies.
Coffee, tea and cookies will be available, and five vendors from around the area will be offering quilts, runners, cloth and quilting supplies at “show discount” prices.
Bennett Hall is the editor of the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at 541-575-0710 or editor@bmeagle.com.
