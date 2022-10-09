harvest festival, file
Daniel Moore, left, watches his grandfather, Chet Day, fill a gallon jar with freshly made juice from the cider press at the Harvest Festival in John Day in this file image from October 2019.

 Rudy Diaz/Blue Mountain Eagle, File

JOHN DAY — Two fall favorites are returning to the Grant County Fairgrounds this week: the Harvest Festival and the Best of the Old West Quilt Show.

Sponsored by the Grant County Farmers Market, the Harvest Festival will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Heritage Barn at the fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St. in John Day. Admission is free.

Bennett Hall is the editor of the Blue Mountain Eagle. He can be reached at 541-575-0710 or editor@bmeagle.com.

