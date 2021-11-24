JOHN DAY — Rodeo royalty was the center of attention on Saturday, Nov. 20, during a coronation dinner and auction for the 2022 Grant County Fair and Rodeo Court.

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event returned to the Grant County Fairgrounds, where more than 200 people filled the Trowbridge Pavilion for a tri-tip dinner, auction and coronation ceremony.

Dressed in matching black skirts, black hats, denim shirts and concho belts, the members of the 2022 court were escorted to the stage by their parents and introduced to the audience.

All three of the rodeo royals are students at Grant Union High School.

Queen Riley Robertson is a senior, Princess Raney Anderson is a junior and Princess Macy Carter is a sophomore.

All three young women said they were looking forward to meeting new people over the coming year as they travel to rodeos around the state representing Grant County.

“We embody the tradition of our fair and rodeo,” Robertson said, “and it’s really cool to pass that on.”

Robertson received her crown from outgoing Queen Kelsei Kiser. Carter was crowned by 2020/21 Princess Katlynn Barker, and Anderson was crowned by Whitney Richey, a former rodeo queen who serves as adviser to the court.

Brothers Gibb and Gary Gregg were introduced as grand marshals of the 2022 Grant County Fair and Rodeo Parade.

All proceeds from the dinner, a silent auction and a dessert auction will go toward travel expenses for the fair and rodeo court.

Reporter

Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

