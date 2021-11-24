The 2022 Grant County Fair and Rodeo Court, from left, Princess Raney Anderson, Queen Riley Robertson and Princess Macy Carter. The three were crowned on Saturday, Nov. 20, during a ceremony at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
Bennett Hall/Blue Mountain Eagle
Former Grant County rodeo queens and princesses introduce themselves to the audience during the coronation dinner for the 2022 fair and rodeo court.
Bennett Hall/Blue Mountain Eagle
2022 Grant County Fair and Rodeo Queen Riley Robertson receives her crown from 2020/21 Queen Kelsei Kiser while Princess Raney Anderson looks on.
Bennett Hall/Blue Mountain Eagle
Brothers Gibb, left, and Gary Gregg were introduced as grand marshals of the 2022 Grant County Fair Parade during a coronation dinner for the fair and rodeo court on Saturday, Nov. 20.
JOHN DAY — Rodeo royalty was the center of attention on Saturday, Nov. 20, during a coronation dinner and auction for the 2022 Grant County Fair and Rodeo Court.
After being canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event returned to the Grant County Fairgrounds, where more than 200 people filled the Trowbridge Pavilion for a tri-tip dinner, auction and coronation ceremony.
Dressed in matching black skirts, black hats, denim shirts and concho belts, the members of the 2022 court were escorted to the stage by their parents and introduced to the audience.
All three of the rodeo royals are students at Grant Union High School.
Queen Riley Robertson is a senior, Princess Raney Anderson is a junior and Princess Macy Carter is a sophomore.
All three young women said they were looking forward to meeting new people over the coming year as they travel to rodeos around the state representing Grant County.
“We embody the tradition of our fair and rodeo,” Robertson said, “and it’s really cool to pass that on.”
Robertson received her crown from outgoing Queen Kelsei Kiser. Carter was crowned by 2020/21 Princess Katlynn Barker, and Anderson was crowned by Whitney Richey, a former rodeo queen who serves as adviser to the court.
Brothers Gibb and Gary Gregg were introduced as grand marshals of the 2022 Grant County Fair and Rodeo Parade.
All proceeds from the dinner, a silent auction and a dessert auction will go toward travel expenses for the fair and rodeo court.
