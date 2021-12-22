Christmas lights adorn the head of Grayson, 5, as he waits to get back on the bus Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, following a visit to Valley View Assisted Living in John Day. Grayson and other kindergarten students from Humbolt Elementary School donned festive holiday hats and paraded past the open doors of the facility.
A Valley View Assisted Living resident watches as kindergarten students from Humbolt Elementary School participate in a hat parade at the facility. Students came to the building’s back doors and showed off their hats to the residents, who remained inside.
Humbolt Elementary kindergarten students sing Christmas carols Wednesday, Dec. 15, to residents at Valley View Assisted Living in John Day. Students came to the building’s back doors and showed off their hats to the residents, who remained inside.
Kindergartners from Humbolt Elementary School brightened the spirits of staff members and residents at Valley View Assisted Living in John Day on Wednesday, Dec. 15, with a holiday hat parade.
In a Christmas tradition that dates back a number of years, the kids donned a variety of festive headgear for a visit to Valley View.
Because of the risk of COVID-19 exposure, the youngsters stayed outdoors, marching around the outside of the building to the back patio while the residents enjoyed the show from inside.
The pandemic precautions didn’t seem to take anything away from the experience as the kids stepped up to the open rear doors one by one to show off their holiday hats, then regaled the residents with Christmas carols before getting on the bus back to school.
