Kindergartners from Humbolt Elementary School brightened the spirits of staff members and residents at Valley View Assisted Living in John Day on Wednesday, Dec. 15, with a holiday hat parade.

In a Christmas tradition that dates back a number of years, the kids donned a variety of festive headgear for a visit to Valley View.

Because of the risk of COVID-19 exposure, the youngsters stayed outdoors, marching around the outside of the building to the back patio while the residents enjoyed the show from inside.

The pandemic precautions didn’t seem to take anything away from the experience as the kids stepped up to the open rear doors one by one to show off their holiday hats, then regaled the residents with Christmas carols before getting on the bus back to school.

