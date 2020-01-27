Oregon State Police arrested a man Friday who they say stole a truck loaded with one-ton hay bales, crashed it and attempted to hide from law enforcement officials near Long Creek. The truck and trailer was jack-knifed in the highway Friday morning, Oregon State Police Sgt. Tom Hutchison said in a report regarding the crash. The truck blocked both north and south bound traffic on Highway 395B near milepost 89.5.
“The pup trailer had turned onto its side, spilling the bales of hay onto the roadway...” Hutchison said in the report. “Subsequent investigation revealed that the (commercial motor vehicle) was stolen from a residence about 12 miles north of the crash site.”
After OSP and Grant County Sheriffs’ Office officers searched the area, they found the driver, Travis B. Farr, 27, of Canyon City who was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and driving while suspended, said Hutchison. The passenger in the truck has not been located, according to the report. The suspect’s van was located near the site where the truck was stolen, and was towed as a hazard, Hutchinson said.
Hutchison added that the highway was closed for about three hours while Oregon Department of Transportation conducted traffic control and the owner of the stolen hay truck removed the truck and the hay from the roadway.
