The Grant County Community Health Improvement Coalition makes strides as they continue their work against substance abuse, behavioral health and chronic disease in Grant County.
In 2017, Lisa Weigum, Community Counseling Solutions, and Tracey Blood, Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization, started a trauma inform task force to address gaps in the community regarding trauma-informed care. The task force would eventually evolve into the volunteer-driven Grant County Community Health Improvement Coalition.
The coalition focuses on the most recent Community Health Needs Assessments and local data collections. The data shows gaps in the community and helps the coalition create a well-rounded focus since many of the issues are connected, Weigum said. Blood said nine volunteer board members represent different areas in the community, participate in other committees and have a passion to enhance the work against trauma and intergenerational cycles of abuse.
“They have a cross section of representation from the community and are from different sectors in the community focused on this work and have a passion for the work,” Blood said. “We do it as part of our career in different avenues of behavioral health.”
Since 2018, the coalition carried out 24 projects that provided trainings and education on substance abuse and behavioral health.
“We’ve had 24 trainings throughout 2018-19 that we were able to bring to the community and engage different target audiences such as teachers, students, parents or the community at whole,” Blood said.
One event that has come back each year is the Teen Health Fair. At the fair, experts provide a presentation to all five of the county’s school districts and talk with students about substance abuse prevention, mental health and healthy relationships.
“It’s important to have these in a community and if you look at other communities that look like they are healthy and retain people, part of that is having coalitions doing work around mental health and substance abuse disorders, having opportunities to talk freely about those topics and having access to care,” said Weigum. “We want to create and build a healthy community and with that comes information, informed decision making about your health.”
Blood added that these events create a safe space for learning when talking about intense topics. The fair is planned again for 2020.
Developing strong partnerships between schools in the county, working closely and having a strong partnership with Blue Mountain Hospital and building connections in the community has been a big accomplishment for the coalition.
“We’ve really worked with the school districts to develop a relationship that is founded in trust and education and that we would come together to enhance the educational opportunities for our youth,” Blood said.
The coalition plans to prioritize its efforts based on changing needs within the community.
“We don’t want to go out and spend money on an activity that the community is not ready for,” Weigum said. “With part of the goal being that we didn’t want to come in and do a one-and-done, which is common in this field. All these things tie together in terms of our community’s health, and we want to continue promoting those ideas in different angles.”
The coalition has also seen community support, donations and funding from the Grant County Court that all go toward implementation of these events and activities, Weigum said. None of the money goes to members of the coalition.
A challenge the coalition faces is burnout and fatigue, Weigum said. Much of the work, especially administration and coordination, is done through partnerships and the free time coalition members have.
“We have a lot of support from some of the foundations in Oregon to continue this work, and it’s a matter of when we apply,” Weigum said. “We need to have a plan on where to put this money and how to expel it in a year.”
Other volunteer members of the coalition are Allison Field, the director of Grant County Economic Development; Debi Hueckman, from the Department of Human Services; Katrina Randleas, from Families First Parent Resource Center; Jessica Winegar, from the Grant County Health Department; Didgette McCracken, Oregon Statue University, Open Campus; Shelia Comer, from Blue Mt. Hospital; and Mike McManus, Grant County Community Corrections.
Weigum said all of the coalition’s events have gone well. The feedback the coalition received for their recent Grant County teacher in-service was that it was some of the best training participants have received, Weigum said.
Email GrantCountyCHIC@gmail.com for more information or questions for the coalition.
