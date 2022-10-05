CANYON CITY — The defense attorney for Brogan McKrola argued the case for severing the charges against him into separate jury trials, while the prosecution argued a competing motion to combine the cases into a single trial. The online hearing took place on Thursday, Sept. 29, in Grant County Circuit Court, with Judge Daina Vitolins of Crook County presiding.
McKrola, 24, faces a total of 30 charges, 20 of those sexual offenses and 16 of them Measure 11 offenses that carry mandatory minimum sentences.
There are a total of 11 named victims and two charges of aggravated animal abuse. The defense argued to split the cases into separate trials for each of the victims, plus a separate trial for the animal abuse charges.
The Grant County District Attorney’s Office has filed a separate motion to instead consolidate all charges against McKrola into a single trial. Currently the charges are split into two cases, one involving eight charges stemming from an incident on Dec. 20, 2020, which names a single victim. The other case comprises 22 charges and multiple victims, plus the animal abuse counts. The crimes in that case are alleged to have occurred between June 1, 2015, and Dec. 4, 2020.
During the online hearing, the attorneys jointly asked for a protective order to limit press coverage to reporting the fact that the hearing took place and the outcome of the hearing.
The judge’s ruling on competing motions from the hearing will determine the total number of jury trials to be convened. No trial dates are currently scheduled pending the ruling.
McKrola is currently being held in the Baker County Jail.
