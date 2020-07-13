A Hermiston man died after losing control of his ATV Sunday.
Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer said John Smith, 20, who was not wearing a helmet, failed to negotiate a corner and struck a tree at approximately 40 mph in the Pasture Creek area. Undersheriff Zach Mobley and Deputy Savannah Willey responded to the crash.
Palmer said, from the evidence at the scene, it appears alcohol did not play a role in the crash.
