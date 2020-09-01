Humbolt Elementary will soon have high-speed broadband internet.
At a John Day City Council meeting Aug. 11, the council approved $15,000 for the final design of the of the Humbolt Elementary School fiber optic line extension.
John Day City Manager Nick Green reviewed the final design plans for the build with Canyon City Mayor Steve Fischer, Grant School District 3 Superintendent Bret Uptmor, Education School District Superintendent Robert Waltenburg and Grant County Judge Scott Myers.
Each person agreed to review the funding request for the Humbolt broadband project with their board, according to Green.
“I’ve been told Canyon City did that and approved their share of the cost at their last meeting,” Green said during a council meeting on Aug. 25. “It looks like we’ll have the two school districts, Canyon City, John Day, Grant County and the digital coalition contributing to the construction cost.”
The broadband connection is planned to be fully operational by the end of September, according to Green, and each party will be invoiced their portion of the construction cost once the final costs are tallied.
Uptmor said during the city council meeting on Aug. 11 that with distance learning, teachers need to communicate with kids if they have technology, but that is not an option at Humbolt due to the problem with connectivity.
“We would like to give teachers a place where they can work,” Uptmor said. “For those of us that worked at home — I was not one of those, but my wife was — it’s not a workable situation, especially for a teacher. You’ve got a lot of things to do, and you need a classroom setting to do it with. In your home doesn’t always work perfectly.”
Humbolt Principal Darbie Dennison said during a school board meeting on Aug. 19 that they have about 35 students that told faculty they are considering online education with several students already committed.
“We’re excited about moving forward with getting fiber into Humbolt,” Uptmor said during the school board meeting. “Last year we did Grant Union, and it did help with our distance learning, where Humbolt, they would not be able to do any distance learning. With our new programs, we are going to need all the bandwidth we can get our hands on.”
The online options for Grant School District 3 are through Edgenuity, a standalone program at home, or Baker Web Academy, a virtual school program in partnership with Baker School District.
