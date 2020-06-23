The Oregon Department of Transportation has announced upcoming highway construction projects for Grant County.
U.S. 26 John Day Highway will be chip sealed from John Day to Prairie City, milepost 162.6-175. Lane closures, reduced speeds, day/nighttime flaggers, pilot cars, loose rock on the roadway and delays up to 20 minutes are expected. Work starts in July, with about one week for chip seal. Completion is estimated in October 2020.
U.S.26 John Day Highway will be chip sealed from Jamieson to Vale, milepost 261.5 to milepost 278. Lane closures, reduced speeds, day/nighttime flaggers, pilot cars, loose rock on the roadway and delays up to 20 minutes are expected. Work starts in July. Completion is estimated in October 2020.
U.S. 395-C John Day-Burns Highway will be chip sealed from Starr Ridge to the Harney County line, milepost 15.5-47.2. Lane closures, reduced speeds, day/nighttime flaggers, pilot cars, loose rock on the roadway and delays up to 20 minutes are expected. Work starts in mid-July with about two to three weeks of work. Completion is estimated in September 2020.
For up-to-date traffic condition information, visit tripcheck.com. Road condition information is also available by phone by dialing 5-1-1, or 800-977-6368.
