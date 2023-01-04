Food Fights for Freedom!

By 1943, the federal government had taken over the Clean Plate Club and put it in the hands of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Distribution Administration.

In true government fashion, the agency developed detailed plans for rolling out local Clean Plate Clubs in every region of the country. The idea was to hammer home the message that wasting food at home not only hurt America’s ability to fight a war overseas, it actually aided our enemies.

In an internal document titled “Food Fights for Freedom,” the Food Distribution Administration laid out a roadmap for its state supervisors in the Midwest region on how to launch a Clean Plate Club campaign, complete with helpful tidbits of information designed to persuade people to conserve food.

Here are a few examples:

• According to the American Baker's Association, we are now eating approximately 2 lbs. of bread per week per person. If each home wastes only 1 slice of bread per week, it would total 34 million slices, or approximately 2 million loaves each week. What would the hungry kids of Athens or Chungking give for these 2 million loaves!

• The little scraps of butter we leave. on our plates, in homes and restaurants, add up to an enormous aggregate. If only ½-ounce of butter per capita, every week, were saved, it would have provided enough butter to supply the needs of our armed forces last year.

• How much foolish food waste is caused by our rules of etiquette? Can we afford, in wartime, to refuse to let Johnny pick up the bone in his fingers and gnaw off the last shreds of meat? Is it really good etiquette not to tip your soup bowl to get the last two or three spoonfuls? With a shortage of fats, what's wrong with using bread to sop up the gravy on the plate? Can we afford to prepare and serve more food than the guests will eat just to keep up the pretense of "the bountiful hostess"?