Hope 4 Paws: Grant County is hosting a food giveaway to help pet owners facing financial difficulties due to the pandemic.
Hope 4 Paws volunteers will be giving food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11 at the rear of the Pioneer Feed and Farm Supply lot on 831 West Highway 26 in John Day. Food will be given as long as supplies last.
The food distribution was made possible thanks to the donations from local supporters and the Oregon Humane Society, according to a press release from Hope 4 Paws. A pallet of dog puppy, cat and kitten food was donated.
This program is open to Grant County pet owners, and recipients will be asked to sign in with their name, city and pet information.
“Hope 4 Paws offers its sincere appreciation to the Oregon Humane Society for its generous gift, our local donors and Pioneer Feed for allowing the event at their lot,” the press release stated.
