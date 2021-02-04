Blue Mountain Hospital District is parting ways with its longtime management company.
Derek Daly, the hospital's CEO and an employee of the management company, HealthTechS3, told the Eagle Thursday that the hospital board opted not to renew the company's contract at its Nov. 19 meeting.
The contract with HealthTechS3 — which provides a variety of services ranging from financial audits to a group purchasing organization to reduce costs for supplies — officially expires March 31, Daly said.
Daly said the board appointed a task force made up of four hospital board members to make recommendations on the transition. He said Amy Kreger, the board's chairperson, is heading up the task force.
"(The board) authorized the task force to work through the next steps," he said. "And we are progressing with those next steps."
In a Thursday phone call, Kreger declined to comment on the specifics of the board's decision, the task force and what the hospital's management will look like as of April 1. She said she would discuss the specifics in late March or the first week of April.
The hospital board held a work session in October to consider the pros and cons of cutting ties with HealthTechS3 amid scrutiny over patients' criticism of long wait times to see their providers, lost referrals and poor customer service.
The tipping point came when the hospital placed longtime provider Shawna Clark on administrative leave for improperly ordering a lab test for herself. Protestors, including former hospital board member Mary Ellen Brooks, expressed their concerns at an August board meeting.
Brooks said in the work session the problems had been mounting for quite a while.
"Their management system does not work for Grant County people," she said. "We have a population of fewer than 8,000 people in this whole county, and we live here because we like the way it is. Modern is fine, but it's gotten out of control."
Brooks said she was a board member when the hospital district originally hired the management firm Brim and Associates 30 years ago and that the hospital "got a lot of good out of Brim."
Brim merged with Province Healthcare in 1995 and moved its headquarters to Tennessee. Since then, the company has gone through three other mergers and a rebranding to HealthTechS3 in 2015.
"(Brim) provided us with the same things that HealthTech is providing you with: supplies and cost savings," she said. "But in those days, Brim was a smaller organization from Portland. They did more for us, and they were more hands-on."
Brooks said, with the right leadership, the district could run the hospital independently.
According to the district's annual expense trend, from July 2019 to June 2020, the district paid HealthTechS3 $961,717.
Daly said in the work session that independent hospitals are still in many circumstances contracting for other services. He said one example is Harney County Hospital, which is very similar to John Day and closely connected to St. Charles Health System because of its electronic medical records program.
Board member Karla Averett said in the work session that the board should come up with a "plan of action." She suggested the board members meet with similar hospital districts and other health care management services and then come back for another session.
