The Blue Mountain Hospital District became an independent hospital two months ago after the board voted to cut ties with its longtime management company.
The contract with the company — which provided various services ranging from financial audits to a group purchasing organization to reduce costs for supplies — expired March 31.
Hospital district board chair Amy Kreger said the board hired Derek Daly, the hospital’s CEO, who was an employee of the management company Health TechS3 until April 1.
Kreger said Daly’s new two-year agreement costs $273,000 per year. She said his “Health Tech-provided” annual salary was roughly $273,000.
She said the board negotiated essentially a one-time fee to retain Daly and any other Health TechS3 employees.
Under the terms of the contract, the hospital could retain Daly for a cost comparable to 33% of his salary, and Kreger said the district paid a flat fee of $90,000 to hire Daly away from Health TechS3.
Daly said he became invested in the community over the last couple of years and did not want to leave the county.
“I bought a home here last year, I brought my wife here, I got married here and I’ve formed relationships,” he said.
Kreger said it is crucial for the county’s organizations to be made up of people who have a stake in the community.
“I think it’s vital to our county and for the success of all entities that people are vested and invested, which are two very different words,” she said. “That’s their time and their effort and their interest.”
Kreger said continuity in leadership positions is key in building and maintaining trust in organizations.
“People get uneasy when change comes at a rapid pace,” Kreger said.
In October, Daly said parting ways with Health TechS3 would mean it would lose access to its group purchasing organization.
Daly said a GPO, much like a big-box retailer, derives buying power from a large pool and spreads it across its network.
“It’s like when you buy at Costco and you buy in bulk,” he said. “You get the ability to get at better prices.”
Daly said on April 8 that their vendor Vizient, a not-for-profit health system, is looking for a GPO with pricing levels on par with the previous costs.
Kreger said the hospital still gets access to Vizient’s GPO, but at a different level of access.
Daly added that, with the hospital not committed to its contract with Health TechS3, they have the freedom to create those partnerships elsewhere.
“We have those dollars, and we can utilize them when we need to on an as-needed basis rather than an all-inclusive basis,” he said.
Daly said March 31 did not look much different than April 1. He said in the months leading up to the transition he gave the board “early intention” to stay and continue to ensure that April 1 looked like March 31.
Daly said this consisted of “leveraging “relationships and creating partnerships — from an accounting firm with knowledge of critical access financial reports to experts in survey compliance regulations.
Kreger said a common misconception people had about the management company is that they made the day-to-day decisions. She said that was not the case.
Kreger said they provided information, resources and made recommendations.
“The board, along with the CEO, governed and made decisions for Blue Mountain Hospital, prior to April 1,” she said. “And we’re not going to do anything different.”
