Grant County has reported 57 new COVID-19 cases since Sept. 8.
Since the recent uptick began Aug. 16, the county has reported 212 cases.
Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic at Blue Mountain Hospital is now offering a viral clinic for patients experiencing mild to moderate viral or COVID-19 symptoms including: fever or chills, cough, mild respiratory or breathing issues, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
The clinic’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Patients may check in at the COVID-19 information tent in the upper hospital parking lot or call 541-575-0404.
The hospital advises patients not to enter the hospital with symptoms.
Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic is also now offering COVID-19 monoclonal antibody administration to high-risk individuals who qualify. People who have mild to moderate symptoms, have tested positive for COVID-19, are presumptively positive, or have a known exposure and are high-risk can contact their primary care provider’s office to discuss the treatment.
Monoclonal antibodies are only authorized for non-hospitalized, high-risk individuals, with mild to moderate symptoms. These antibodies can help prevent progression to severe COVID-19 symptoms and complications. It is best to receive treatment as soon as possible after onset of illness.
Qualifications for monoclonal antibody treatment include: age 65 or older, elevated body mass index, pregnant, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, immunosuppression, cardiovascular disease, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease such as COPD or asthma, sickle cell disease, neurodevelopment disorders and having a permanent medical device in place.
