Blue Mountain Hospital has erected a tent outside the emergency room as a proactive measure for COVID-19, but the hospital still has capacity for patients.
Rebekah Rand, Blue Mountain Hospital District director of emergency medical services, said the tent is not currently needed, but staff wanted to prepare in case a surge of patients come in, especially with the long Labor Day holiday weekend coming up.
"On weekdays, our (COVID-19) numbers are looking higher than they have in a long time," she said, adding the hospital wanted to get the tent set up in case it was needed. "If a surge does come in and we do need to use (the tent), we want to have a good handle on what our plan is."
Hospital staff have been boosted by Oregon National Guard soldiers, who also helped set up the tent, she said. They also help set up barriers for a new viral clinic.
Rand said Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic, inside the hospital, is in the final planning stages for a viral clinic, which will operate on a mostly walk-in basis for patients who may not need emergency room treatment but who are unable to get an appointment with a provider.
"When people are feeling ill ... they can get care, and they can access testing without having to go to the ER," she said. "Obviously, if they're having severe symptoms, we recommend they go to the ER."
Rand said it will likely operate during regular business hours, but the exact schedule has not been determined.
She said the hospital is also working on improved signage directing people with COVID-19 symptoms to the second-level emergency room entrance instead of the main entrance.
"If you're feeling symptoms and you want to be seen, it's best ... to come up to the ER entrance rather than the main lobby entrance to reduce exposure."
