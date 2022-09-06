GREENVILLE — The Crockett Knob Fire burning 20 miles north of Prairie City has torched upwards of 4,300 acres and remains 25% contained as hot, dry and heavy winds prompted fire managers to issue a red flag warning on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Fire crews continued to secure containment lines along Forest Service Road 4550 and FSR 45. Meanwhile, fire managers said, heavy equipment improved a potential contingency line along FSR 45 near FSR 10, according to a press release.
A total of 623 firefighting personnel are currently deployed to battle the blaze.
Fire crews snuffed out spot fires from the previous days and doused remnant hotspots that burned while crews continued constructing handlines along the northeastern and eastern flanks of the blaze, fire managers said.
With the increased temperatures and dry, windy conditions, fire crews will work to secure existing containment lines, the press release noted.
Meantime, heavy equipment will continue improving the potential contingency line along FSR 45, fire managers said. With that, the press added, crews are monitoring containment lines along the southern edge of the fire.
Helicopters are dumping water on the north and east edges of the blaze to cool the flames.
Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County.
Office: 541-575-0710
Cell: 971-263-3444
Email:steven@bmeagle.com
