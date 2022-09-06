Crockett Knob fire

The Crockett Knob Fire, roughly 20 miles north of Prairie City, has scorched more than 4,300 acres.

 Les Zaitz/Contributed Photo

GREENVILLE — The Crockett Knob Fire burning 20 miles north of Prairie City has torched upwards of 4,300 acres and remains 25% contained as hot, dry and heavy winds prompted fire managers to issue a red flag warning on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Fire crews continued to secure containment lines along Forest Service Road 4550 and FSR 45. Meanwhile, fire managers said, heavy equipment improved a potential contingency line along FSR 45 near FSR 10, according to a press release.

Tags

Reporter

Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County. Office: 541-575-0710 Cell: 971-263-3444 Email:steven@bmeagle.com

