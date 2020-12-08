Banner Bank has awarded Community Connection of Northeast Oregon's Housing Resource Center a $5,000 grant for its prepurchase, financial capability and mortgage default counseling and education services.
Community Connection conducts Homebuying Education workshops, Building Your Budget classes and Becoming a Rental Superstar classes in Baker, Grant, Union and Wallowa counties. Community Connection offers Individual Development Accounts for first-time homebuyers to help them save up to $12,000 for a down payment, $4,000 for vehicle replacement and $2,000 for rental assistance (first, last and deposit). Community Connection has also offered Down Payment Assistance Funds to first-time homebuyers. A certain portion of those funds are still available and reserved for veterans.
Community Connection has two certified prepurchase housing counselors that help people determine affordability for purchase price and mortgage payment. The counselors help them get lender qualified by reviewing credit (coming up with strategies to improve credit), debt analysis (devising repayment plans if necessary) and budget review to ensure they can sustain a mortgage payment and other housing-related responsibilities.
Community Connection also has a certified foreclosure intervention and default counselor to help folks evaluate strategies for retaining ownership of their home and avoiding foreclosure. The benefits of counseling saves lenders thousands of dollars in foreclosure fees, creates sustainable payments for homeowners and stabilizes the economy. In 2019, Community Connection produced 37 positive resolutions, saving homeowners a collective $729,727 in monthly mortgage payments, reinstatement amounts and principal balance reduction.
